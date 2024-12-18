News
New Zealand get new white-ball skipper

Source: PTI
December 18, 2024 09:13 IST
Mitch Santner

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner will begin his full-time captaincy tenure in the upcoming T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka in late December and early January. Photograph: ICC/X

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was, on Wednesday, appointed the New Zealand white-ball captain, officially taking over the role from Kane Williamson who stepped down following the T20 World Cup in June.

Santner, who has represented New Zealand in 243 internationals, will take-on the permanent leadership mantle of both the ODI and T20 sides.

Santner has previously led the team in 24 T20s and four ODIs.

The 32-year-old will begin his full-time captaincy tenure in the upcoming T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka in late December and early January.

The Sri Lanka marks the beginning of a heavy run of white ball cricket for the side, including an ODI Tri Series in Pakistan in February, followed by the ICC Champions Trophy and a home T20 and ODI series against Pakistan to conclude the home summer.

"It's obviously a huge honour and a privilege to be asked,” said Santner in a NZC statement.

 

"When you're a young kid the dream was always to play for New Zealand but to have the opportunity to officially lead my country in two formats is special.

“It's a new challenge and I'm excited to get stuck into the important period of white ball cricket that we have ahead of us.”

Santner, who most recently led the side in last month's T20 and ODI series in Sri Lanka, is one of just four players to have represented New Zealand over 100 times in both ODI and T20I cricket and is widely regarded as one of the top white ball bowlers in world cricket.

He first led the side in a T20 against West Indies at Bay Oval in November 2020 and became New Zealand's 24th ODI captain when he led the side in the only ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh in 2022.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Santner was a great fit for the role.

“Mitch is a fantastic team man and leads by example in all facets of the game,” said Stead.

"He's an incredibly calm and collected personality and he has a huge amount of respect in the changing room, which will serve him well.

“He's had plenty of experience leading the T20 side and did a good job when he captained the ODI team last month, so he already has a good understanding of what it means to lead the team."

Stead further said the decision to hand Santner the mantle for both white ball teams was one based on the needs of the wider team.

“In Tom Latham we have an accomplished and experienced captain who has led the side admirably across all three formats.

"Tom's doing a great job as full-time Test captain since taking over in October and we're keen to allow him to focus on that job which requires a considerable amount of time and energy.”

The three-match T20 series begins at Bay Oval on December 28.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

