News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New Zealand's Conway tests positive for COVID-19

New Zealand's Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Source: ANI
June 16, 2022 18:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: New Zealand batter Devon Conway. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

After captain Kane Williamson and Michael Bracewell, New Zealand batter Devon Conway has also tested positive for COVID-19, New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday.

 

"Conway undertook a PCR test on arrival in London on Wednesday evening in preparation for a team activity," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

The rest of the touring party have returned negative results and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required. No replacements player are being sorted at this stage.

Earlier on Wednesday, NZC also confirmed that all-rounder Michael Bracewell tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

"He joins all-rounder Michael Bracewell and support staff personnel Vijay Vallabh (physio) and Chris Donaldson (strength & conditioning) as members of the tour party to have tested positive on Wednesday."

The three will travel separately from the team to Leeds on Sunday and providing they recover as expected will be able to join the team for training at Headingley on Tuesday, ahead of the third and final Test, which begins in Leeds on June 23.

There are speculations that Kiwi skipper Williamson will join the team for the Leeds Test as he has completed his isolation.

England have already sealed the three-match series 2-0 after winning the first two games in Lord's and Nottingham.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'The rise and rise of Hardik Pandya...'
'The rise and rise of Hardik Pandya...'
PIX: Team India Leaves For England
PIX: Team India Leaves For England
Mithali on her legacy and future of women's cricket
Mithali on her legacy and future of women's cricket
Protests over Agnipath turn violent, trains set afire
Protests over Agnipath turn violent, trains set afire
I try to stay one step ahead of batters: Harshal
I try to stay one step ahead of batters: Harshal
SC judge falls ill in Himachal, being airlifted
SC judge falls ill in Himachal, being airlifted
Will SA opener de Kock return for 4th T20I vs India?
Will SA opener de Kock return for 4th T20I vs India?

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

I try to stay one step ahead of batters: Harshal

I try to stay one step ahead of batters: Harshal

What's the 'missing ingredient' in Nortje's bowling?

What's the 'missing ingredient' in Nortje's bowling?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances