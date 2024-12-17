News
New Zealand crush England for consolation win in Hamilton

December 17, 2024 07:44 IST
Tim Southee celebrates with Will Young after New Zealand trounce England on the fourth day of the third Test in Hamilton on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Tim Southee celebrates with Will Young after New Zealand trounce England on the fourth day of the third Test in Hamilton on Tuesday. Photograph: ICC/X

New Zealand romped to victory by 423 runs after dismissing England for 234 on the fourth day of the third Test in Hamilton on Tuesday to claim a consolation victory and send Tim Southee out a winner in his final match.

England, who had already sealed the series by winning the first two Tests, crumbled after lunch in their improbable chase for 658 runs to sweep the series.

 

Captain Ben Stokes, who is being treated for a left hamstring injury sustained on Monday, did not bat in England's second innings to further hasten the conclusion.

Mitchell Santner took 4-85 after ripping through the England tail to give New Zealand their biggest ever win by runs and inflict the fourth-worst defeat by runs on the tourists.

The end came swiftly as England had looked determined to go down fighting before the break and continued going for their shots after it.

Gus Atkinson blasted 43 off 41 with seven fours and one six and his fellow seamer Brydon Carse clubbed 11 runs off 12 deliveries.

Jacob Bethell had earlier continued his impressive start to Test cricket with a third half-century of the series before he holed out for 76 to give Southee his second wicket in his final innings to take his career tally to 391.

Joe Root reached his 65th Test half-century before being dismissed for 54 by Santner, whose appeal for lbw was initially turned down but upheld on review.

Harry Brook, whose runs were instrumental to England's wins in Christchurch and Wellington, faced six deliveries for one run before Will O'Rourke had him caught in the slips with the sort of steepling delivery that is fast becoming his trademark.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
