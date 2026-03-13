New Zealand coaches Ronchi, Oram granted leave for Pakistan Super League

Assistant coaches Jacob Oram and Luke Ronchi will miss New Zealand's upcoming series against South Africa and Bangladesh to take up coaching roles in the Pakistan Super League with Islamabad United.

IMAGE: Luke Ronchi, who played for Islamabad United from 2017-2021, returns to the franchise as head coach with Jacob Oram confirmed as one of his assistants. Photograph: Black Caps/X

New Zealand men's team assistant coaches Jacob Oram and Luke Ronchi have been granted leave by the New Zealand Cricket Board to skip Black Caps' upcoming T20I series against South Africa and instead take up coaching assignments with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

Ronchi, who played for the franchise from 2017-2021, returns in the role as head coach with Oram confirmed as one of his assistants.

With the PSL starting on March 26 and running until late April followed by the finals, the pair will miss New Zealand's upcoming series against South Africa and the tour to Bangladesh in April.

'Great Chance For Luke And Jake'

Black Caps performance manager Mike Sandle confirmed Wellington Blaze coach Jonny Bassett-Graham and NZC network coach Graeme Aldridge would assist Rob Walter in the upcoming South Africa series, with Canterbury's Brendon Donkers to assist on the tour of Bangladesh.

Sandle said the team and NZC supported Ronchi and Oram to pursue the coaching opportunity.

"This is a great chance for Luke and Jake to further their coaching experience and grow their skills outside of the New Zealand cricket environment," Sandle said.

"Just like our players, our coaches are in demand around the world and we believe Luke and Jake will not only personally benefit from their time at the PSL, but they will also be able to bring back knowledge and IP (Intellectual Property) that can aid the BLACKCAPS and NZC in the future."

Opportunity For Other Coaches

Saddle in fact added that Oram and Ronchi's coaching gigs will give other coaches in the system a chance to work with Black Caps head coach Rob Walter.

"One of the added bonuses of Luke and Jake heading to the PSL is the opportunity it affords other coaches in the NZC network," Sandle said.

"It will be great to have Jonny, Graeme and Brendon join the BLACKCAPS and I'm sure they will get a lot of out their time in the environment and the experience of working alongside our players and support staff.

"Their involvement will naturally help strengthen our high-performance coaching depth and we hope the coaches themselves will be able to take back some of what they've learned to benefit the domestic set-ups."