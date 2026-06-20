Archer Strikes Twice But New Zealand Dominate Day Four Lunch Session

New Zealand built a commanding 445-run lead against England by lunch on day four of the second Test, despite Jofra Archer's two wickets, as the visitors push to level the series.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Nathan Smith hits a shot off the bowling of England's Sonny Baker. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points New Zealand established a formidable 445-run lead by lunch on day four of the second Test.

England's Jofra Archer claimed two crucial wickets, dismissing Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips.

Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 66, anchoring New Zealand's innings.

Josh Tongue also contributed with the wicket of Tom Blundell.

New Zealand aims to level the series after building a significant advantage.

England pace bowler Jofra Archer took two wickets but New Zealand reached lunch on day four of the second Test at The Oval with a huge 445-run lead as they seek to level the series.

New Zealand began the day on 252-3 and moved to 345-6 by the interval with Daryl Mitchell 66 not out.

Archer's Impact And New Zealand's Resilience

IMAGE: England's Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

New Zealand centurion Henry Nicholls added only two runs to his overnight 119 as he edged a superb Archer delivery that moved away off a length to Harry Brook at second slip.

Josh Tongue then removed Tom Blundell for 16, caught behind by wicketkeeper James Rew after a fumble by Joe Root.

Archer was rewarded with a second wicket of the day when Glenn Phillips, who scored a century in the first innings, drove at a wide delivery and flashed a catch to Jacob Bethell at gully.

Mitchell and Nathan Smith (30) continued to build the lead with an unbroken 38-run partnership.