5 wickets off 5 balls! Kiwi bowler Brett Randell makes history

Central Stags pacer Brett Randell etched his name in cricket history by becoming the first player to achieve the extraordinary feat of taking five wickets in five balls during a Plunket Shield match.

IMAGE: Central Stags pacer Brett Randell took six wickets off eight deliveries in the Plunket Shield match against Northern Districts in Napier on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Brett Randell became the first player in first-class cricket history to take five wickets in five balls.

Randell's remarkable spell helped dismiss Northern Districts for just 82 runs.

The Central Stags bowler also claimed six wickets in just eight deliveries.

Randell's performance included one of only eight hat-tricks for the Stags in 75 years of Plunket Shield cricket.

Central Stags fast bowler Brett Randell became the first player to take five wickets off five balls in first-class cricket on Sunday, producing a remarkable burst on the second day of the Plunket Shield match against Northern Districts in Napier.

The 30-year-old right-armer also became the first bowler to claim six wickets off eight deliveries and finished with figures of 7-25 from 11 overs. His spell skittled Northern Districts for 82 in reply to Central Districts' 373.

Randell's Reaction to His Historic Performance

"I am pretty blown away. The high was pretty crazy, it was like a pinch-me moment," Randell said.

"I was trying to stay level-headed and keep putting the ball in the same area and then after the actual hat-trick, just the same things - trying to put the ball in the same area.

"It gets drummed into us a lot that we don't want to go searching for wickets, so I was trying to just keep bowling the same ball, and our 'Plan A' that we had talked about, and it came off."

Randell's feat is just the eighth hat-trick for the Stags in 75 years of Plunket Shield cricket.