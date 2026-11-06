Injuries plague New Zealand A ahead of India A decider

New Zealand A's crucial third and final unofficial Test against India A is overshadowed by significant injury setbacks to key pacers Simon Keene and Fraser Sheat, forcing squad changes ahead of the series decider.

IMAGE: Fraser Sheat picked up four wickets and scored 40 in the second unofficial Test against India A which finished in a draw. Photograph: Nottinghamshire CCC/Instagram

Key Points Key pacers Simon Keene and Fraser Sheat are ruled out of the third unofficial Test against India A due to injuries.

Keene sustained a grade two left hamstring tear, while Sheat injured his left side during previous matches.

Brett Randell, Zak Gibson, and Danru Ferns have been added to the New Zealand A squad as replacements.

The series is currently drawn, making the upcoming third match a decider.

New Zealand A suffered a double injury blow on the eve of their third and final unofficial Test against India A with in-form pacers Simon Keene and Fraser Sheat ruled out of the potentially series-deciding game starting in Lincoln on Saturday.

Both the previous two matches of the series ended in draws.

Injury Details and Replacements

Keene suffered a grade two left hamstring tear and Sheat injured his left side during the previous matches, and they will both return to play for their domestic teams in the next three to four weeks.

Lister is working through a return-to-play programme for a right side-strain sustained while training with Auckland, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"Central Stags Brett Randell and Northern Districts Zak Gibson will now remain in the squad for game three, and Otago Volts bowler Danru Ferns will come into the squad," it added.

Wellington batter Tim Robinson will also remain with the A squad with Henry Nicholls now part of the senior squad for the ongoing ODI series against India.

Larsen Expresses Disappointment

New Zealand selection manager Gavin Larsen said he was disappointed for the injured players.

"It's always disappointing to see any player out injured, but unfortunately it's part and parcel of any sport," said Larsen.

"Simon and Fraser were impressive with the ball against a very good Indian side with a Test quality batting lineup.

Ben worked hard to be available for this third match but unfortunately requires more time. We hope they all recover well and are back on the park soon," he added.

Updated New Zealand A squad: Adi Ashok, Matt Boyle, Max Chu (w/k), Danru Ferns, Dean Foxcroft, Zak Gibson, Curtis Heaphy, Rhys Mariu, Jarrod McKay, Cam Paul, Dale Phillips, Brett Randell, Tim Robinson.