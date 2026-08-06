New T20 King! Jos Buttler Smashes All-Time Record

Jos Buttler has etched his name in cricket history, surpassing West Indies legend Kieron Pollard to become the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket, a remarkable feat achieved during a blistering innings in The Men's Hundred.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler's 20-ball blitz rewrites T20 history. Photograph: Jos Buttler/Reuters

Key Points Jos Buttler has become the leading run-scorer in T20 history, surpassing Kieron Pollard's long-standing record.

Buttler achieved this milestone by scoring an unbeaten 51 runs off just 20 balls for Manchester Super Giants in The Men's Hundred.

He now has 14,833 runs from 522 T20 matches, including nine centuries and 105 half-centuries.

Kieron Pollard previously held the record with 14,803 runs, while Chris Gayle is third with 14,562 runs.

Buttler's performance contributed to Manchester Super Giants successfully chasing down Welsh Fire's total with nine wickets in hand.

England batter Jos Buttler surpassed West Indies legend Kieron Pollard to become the leading run-getter in T20 history.

Buttler's Record-Breaking Innings

Buttler climbed the summit of T20 cricket during his side Manchester Super Giants (MSG) match against Welsh Fire in the Men's Hundred, scoring a quickfire 51* in 20 balls, with two fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 250.00.

In 522 T20s, Buttler has scored 14,833 runs with nine centuries and 105 fifties, outdoing Pollard (14,803 runs in 746 matches with two centuries) and a long-time record holding West Indies titan Chris Gayle (14,562 runs in 463 matches with 22 centuries and 88 fifties).

Match Summary

Coming to the match, Welsh Fire elected to bat first at Manchester. Knocks from Matt Short (71 in 47 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Phil Salt (48 in 37 balls, with three fours and three sixes) steered them to 155/4 in 100 balls.

During the chase, MSG came out all guns blazing, with Tim Seifert (62* in 36 balls, with 10 fours), Paul Walter (37 in 18 balls, with four boundaries) and Buttler (51* in 20 balls, with two fours and six sixes) chasing the total with nine wickets to spare.