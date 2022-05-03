News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New captain Stokes wants Anderson, Broad back in England team

New captain Stokes wants Anderson, Broad back in England team

May 03, 2022 20:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes

Photograph: Kind courtesy ECB/Twitter

England's all-time leading Test wicket takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will always be named in the playing 11 if the two fast bowlers are fit, new Test captain Ben Stokes said on Tuesday as he looks to wipe the slate clean and start afresh.

All-rounder Stokes was unveiled as England's captain last week by the country's cricket board (ECB) as the struggling team look to bounce back from a long slump. Stokes took over from Joe Root who led England in a record 64 Tests.

 

Anderson and Broad, who have taken a combined 1,177 wickets in Test cricket, were surprisingly left out of the Test tour of West Indies earlier this year and England struggled in the Caribbean without their experience, losing the series.

"I've made it pretty clear to Rob (Key, ECB managing director) and he's on the same wavelength as me. You pick your best 11 players. If Stuart Broad and James Anderson are fit, they're definitely a part of that," Stokes told reporters.

In a separate interview with Sky Sports, he said Anderson and Broad were two of the greats of the game and it would be 'stupid to never consider them for selection'.

Stokes said being named captain was a 'huge honour' and that he was looking forward to 'very exciting times' as England prepare for the visit of world Test champions New Zealand next month.

"One thing I feel like I've got to do is to make sure I get everyone not focusing on the past. We want to turn (things) around and it's all about the future, what we've got ahead of us. If anything, it's a clean slate," he added.

"Being a captain is not just about focusing on what goes on between 11 o'clock and 6 o'clock. It's a job that continues after those hours."

"It's also not just about controlling things on the field, it's about building yourself to be someone that your players can always come to... I've always felt like I am that person in the team, I hope that doesn't change now just because I'm captain."

England have yet to replace Chris Silverwood as head coach, with the position vacant. Stokes said a lot of names have been 'thrown around' but confirmed he would be involved when the decision is made on the next appointment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Special About Rohit's Shoes?
What's Special About Rohit's Shoes?
A Relieved Shreyas!
A Relieved Shreyas!
'Thank god you were born'
'Thank god you were born'
IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad
IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad
Will hit the streets: MNS on action against Raj
Will hit the streets: MNS on action against Raj
Heatwave abates from all parts of country: IMD
Heatwave abates from all parts of country: IMD
Jodhpur violence: CM orders cops to take stern action
Jodhpur violence: CM orders cops to take stern action

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

DRS for wide and height no-ball decisions?

DRS for wide and height no-ball decisions?

Here's why Gavaskar called Tewatia 'iceman'

Here's why Gavaskar called Tewatia 'iceman'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances