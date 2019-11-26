'Gone but never forgotten': Kohli pays homage to 26/11 bravehearts

November 26, 2019 16:33 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli paid homage to the victims. Photograph: PTI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, on Tuesday, paid tribute to the bravehearts who lost their lives in the barbaric 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and said 'they are gone but never forgotten'.

"Remembering the bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten," Kohli tweeted.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav also paid homage to the victims and in a tweet, said: "Prayers go out for all the innocent lives lost on this tragic day in 2008. We will never forget and may the souls of all innocent victims who lost their lives rest in peace".

"A silent prayer for those who lost their lives untimely on 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect us," batsman Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted.

On this day, 11 years ago, Mumbai came to a standstill when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who came from Pakistan through sea route, carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombings across the Millenium city.

Amongst the places targetted were Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

The ghastly attacks lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

While the nine terrorists were smoked out by security forces, the lone terrorist Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012.