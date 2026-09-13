'Never felt prouder as an Indian': Ravi Shastri hails Modi

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, participates in a joint tree plantation initiative during the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri has remained a prominent voice in Indian cricket through his work as a commentator.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held under India's chairship on September 12-13 in New Delhi.

The BRICS Summit, hosted by India on September 12-13, saw the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi and other top leaders.

Former India all-rounder and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a leading role in international diplomacy during the ongoing BRICS Summit in New Delhi.



The 18th BRICS Summit is being hosted by India on September 12-13 in New Delhi with the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.



Shastri shared a post on X in which Prime Minister Modi was planting a sapling alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the two-day

Modi To Hold Bilateral Meetings

summit.'Never felt prouder as an Indian. President Putin. President Xi. And our Magnificent Prime Minister Narendra Modi together in Mother India. International diplomacy like never before. Take a Bow. Modi Ji.'

The final day of the New Delhi BRICS Summit will see participation of BRICS members and partners in an open session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slated to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from seven countries on Sunday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with leaders of South Africa, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Egypt and Burundi, Uganda and Nigeria.



PM Modi will meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of BRICS Summit. South Africa has been a core part of BRICS. President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the BRICS session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance & Strengthening Multilateralism’ on Saturday and visited the ‘Bharat Innovates’ exposition in New Delhi.



Shastri, who represented India in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs during his playing career and also enjoyed success as the head coach, has remained a prominent voice in Indian cricket through his work as a commentator.