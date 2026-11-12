Ness Wadia reveals why Punjab Kings let go of Arshdeep

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia sheds light on the monumental Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade, detailing the strategic cricketing decision behind this "biggest ever" IPL player exchange.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh joined Mumbai Indians after spending eight seasons with Punjab Kings. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Key Points Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia confirmed the trade of Arshdeep Singh for Hardik Pandya on Wednesday.

Wadia described the Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh swap as the "biggest trade ever in the history of IPL."

He acknowledged the difficulty of letting go of Arshdeep Singh, who had been with the team for eight years.

The decision was made from a cricketing perspective to improve Punjab Kings' future performance.

Wadia believes the trade will benefit both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia on Wednesday admitted letting go of a seasoned pacer like Arshdeep Singh was not an easy decision but asserted that the trade for Mumbai Indians captain and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a sound cricketing decision for his franchise.

Pandya moved to Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians at an increased fee of Rs 18 crore, with PBKS trading Arshdeep to the five-time champions in what is the biggest and most high-profile player exchange in IPL history.

Pandya's existing fee was Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep moved to Mumbai Indians at an unchanged price of Rs 18 crore.

Understanding The IPL's Biggest Trade

"I think it's the biggest trade ever in the history of IPL. It's never easy to let go of someone we love, someone as good as Arshdeep. He has been with us for eight years, and we have seen him grow from a young boy into a man. We wish him all the best," Wadia told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

He said the move was the right one for Punjab Kings, who are yet to win an IPL title, from a cricketing perspective as the franchise looks to move forward.

"From a cricketing perspective, we felt that we needed to improve things going forward, and it seemed like a good swap to get Hardik, who is a world-class player and has won several trophies. I think it will be good for both franchises," added Wadia.