Nepal women 8 ALL OUT against UAE in U-19 game

Nepal women 8 ALL OUT against UAE in U-19 game

June 04, 2022 14:09 IST
IMAGE: UAE seamer Mahika Gaur took five wickets for two runs in four overs as Nepal were bowled out for eight. Photograph: Malaysia Cricket/Twitter

Cricket matches have become shorter with the advent of the Twenty20 format, but the United Arab Emirates women's Under-19 side recorded a remarkably swift victory on Saturday when they shot out Nepal for eight runs and chased it down in seven balls.

 

The game, a qualifier for the Under-19 T20 World Cup, ended in no time as UAE seamer Mahika Gaur (5/2) tore through Nepal's batting order before openers Theertha Satish and Lavanya Keny sealed a 10-wicket win in 1.1 overs in Bangi, Malaysia.

Nepal won the toss and chose to bat first but could only last 8.1 overs, with six of their batters perishing without scoring.

In 2017, Nagaland women's Under-19 team were bowled out for two runs in an official 50-over match when opener Menka scored one run for Nagaland while the other was a wide as they were crushed by Kerala.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
'Everyone wants to see India-Pak play series'
PIX: Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj tie the knot
'Cricket helped me recover from tragedy'
Hong Kong Prevents Tiananmen Vigil
Ruud's Road To French Open Final
Moosewala murder: HC denies probe by sitting judge
VHP calls for puja at K'taka mosque, sec 144 imposed
