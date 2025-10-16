Nepal, Oman punch ticket to T20 World Cup

IMAGE: It will be Nepal's third appearance at the showpiece event. Photograph: Cricket Association of Nepal/X

Nepal and Oman secured their berths for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup after guaranteeing top-three finishes in the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier ahead of their Super Six clash.

With the UAE defeating Samoa and set to face Japan on Thursday, Oman and Nepal's progression to the 2026 event was confirmed irrespective of the result of their remaining Super Six fixture.

Five of the first six matches in the Super Six stage went to the final over with the Nepalis prevailing in two nail-biters to book their tickets.

Unbeaten in group action, Nepal brought two carry over points to the Super Six stage before their final-ball victories against the UAE and Qatar.

Against the UAE, Dipendra Singh Airee was hit for a six by Dhruv Parashar to bring the equation down to just three runs off the final three balls but a catch to Sundeep Jora and two back-to-back run outs turned the game decisively, ensuring a last-gasp victory for Nepal.

A day later, Rohit Paudel's team pulled off another stunning win against Qatar, who were cruising at 97 for 1 in pursuit of 148.

Sandeep Lamichhane (5-18) sparked a collapse, and with only two wickets in hand needing 10, the Qataris left themselves too much to do.

Oman too carried two points to the Super Six stage and cruised to a win over Qatar after comfortably defending 172.

Against the UAE, Nadeem Khan's late hitting proved decisive as Oman clinched victory with two balls to spare.

The Emiratis, meanwhile, hold third position for now after a strong win over Samoa, and will take on a spirited Japan in a crucial game, hoping to make amends for their narrow defeat to Qatar.

Needing 32 off the final three overs and three wickets in hand, the Qataris romped home with two balls to spare, thanks to a final flurry from Muhammad Ikramullah (16 not out off 9) and Daniel Archer (12 not out from 8).

The Samoans, however, haven't been able to emulate their strong group-stage performance where they beat regional rivals Papua New Guinea, and have been mathematically eliminated from a top three spot.

Qatar are still mathematically alive, though need other results to go their way, a win over the Samoans on Thursday, and the edge on net run rate to remain alive.