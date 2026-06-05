Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Oman qualify for Asian Games

The Nepal cricket team, along with Malaysia, topped Group A to make the Asian Games to be played in September 2026.

IMAGE: With Qatar withdrawing from Group A before the start of the tournament, Nepal secured top spot after winning both their matches. Photograph: Cricket Association of Nepal/X

Key Points These four teams will join Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, along with hosts Japan..

Hong Kong and Oman remained unbeaten in Group B and will face off to decide the semi-final matchups.

The men's competition will begin on September 24, with the final scheduled for October 3.

Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman have qualified for the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games, set to be held in Japan in September and October.

Nepal and Malaysia finished top of Group A in the qualifying tournament in Singapore, while Hong Kong and Oman led Group B.

With Qatar withdrawing from Group A before the start of the tournament, Nepal secured top spot after winning both their matches, while Malaysia qualified with victory over China in their opening fixture.

Hong Kong and Oman remained unbeaten in Group B and will face off to decide the semi-final matchups, with the winner taking on Malaysia and the loser meeting Nepal.

They will join Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who qualified automatically as Asia's Full Member nations, along with hosts Japan.

The men's competition will begin on September 24, with the final scheduled for October 3.