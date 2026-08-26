Neetu David: 'Power-hitting training crucial for women's domestic cricket'

Former India spinner and UP Warriorz's head of scouting, Neetu David, underscores the urgent need for focused power-hitting training in women's domestic cricket to bolster both Women's Premier League teams and the national side, despite acknowledging a strong pipeline of young spin bowling talent.

IMAGE: Former India player and selector Neetu David. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Neetu David, head of scouting for UP Warriorz, identifies promising spin bowling talent at U-15 and U-19 levels in Indian women's cricket.

She stresses the critical need for batters to be trained in power-hitting at the state level to improve both WPL and national team performance.

David notes that the WPL has significantly shortened the pathway for talented domestic players to reach the national team.

Fitness levels and power-hitting deficiencies are cited as reasons for the Indian women's team's struggles in recent T20 World Cups.

Former India spinner and ex-chief of the selection committee Neetu David on Wednesday said there is promising spin bowling talent at U-15 and U-19 levels, but batters will have to be trained in power hitting in domestic cricket. David said working on format-specific basics, like power-hitting in T20 cricket for batters which has been a concern with the national side, is required at the state level in women's cricket.

Developing Talent for WPL and National Team

"The domestic cricket that I saw over the last two years, there are a lot of good bowlers coming through -- spin bowlers in specific -- but I think it will take some more time for them," Neetu, who has been appointed head of scouting by Women's Premier League team UP Warriorz, told PTI in an exclusive interview. "There are good players coming from U-19 and U-15 levels. While I think they are good, they are not ready for the WPL yet, maybe they will take another year."

"But there are some players, who in my opinion can serve India as well because WPL is a very good platform to produce players for the Indian team, and for that matter it provides them quickly," she said.

The Imperative of Power-Hitting

Neetu emphasised on the need of producing batters with power-hitting abilities at the domestic level, which in turn would serve well both the WPL and the Indian team. "We think directly about the Indian team and say that we are missing attacking batters in the Indian team or even in the WPL. But we forget to talk about the fact that those players will come from the states," she said.

"If we start this in domestic cricket that players have to bat aggressively, then it can cover up the standard in WPL as well and the same players would serve India as well. "Every state and their coaches need to be told; rather, they themselves are seeing that we need power hitting. But again, it's not that it has not started in domestic cricket. You will find players in a lot of states who have started with power hitting, so in the time to come you will get a lot of good players and this word 'power hitting' would also go away," she added.

WPL's Impact on Player Progression

Neetu said WPL has shortened the road of a domestic player reaching to the national team. "Earlier, there was a long way to go for players. First they had to play domestic cricket, then Challengers (Trophy), then India A and then India," Neetu said. "But now the talented players are getting chances very quickly. Kranti Gaud has come through WPL and she is a very good find for the Indian team. Shree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, and Saika Ishaque -- these players have come through WPL. "And because there are a lot of matches in the tournament, the domestic players also get their opportunity. Similarly, players in domestic cricket are also working on their game," Neetu added.

Addressing T20 World Cup Performance

Asked why the Indian women's team failed to go the distance in last two T20 World Cups, Neetu said, "We still have a lot to do in terms of power-hitting in domestic cricket and our fitness levels in which we fall behind. "But we have worked hard for the last two years with the S&Cs in the WPL as well as in the national team. I was in COE for a month recently and I saw a lot of new things in terms of fitness as well, so we will also do well in T20 cricket in time to come," she said.