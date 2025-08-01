HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nawaz spins Pakistan to win over West Indies in Florida

August 01, 2025 11:09 IST

Saim Ayub was top scored with 38

IMAGE: All-rounder Saim Ayub top scored with 38 and later grabbed two wickets in the opening T20I against West Indies on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

Mohammad Nawaz claimed three wickets in a single over to lead Pakistan to a 14-run victory over West Indies in the opening Twenty20 international at Central Broward Park on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Pakistan posted 178 for six, with opener Saim Ayub top-scoring with a 38-ball 57. The left-hander was later named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, returning figures of 2-20 with the ball.

 

The West Indies made a steady start in reply, reaching 72 without loss before Nawaz turned the game in Pakistan’s favour. The left-arm spinner removed Jewel Andrew (35), Johnson Charles (35) and Gudakesh Motie (0) in the 12th over, triggering a collapse that saw the hosts lose four wickets for just five runs.

Captain Shai Hope (2) fell soon after, scooping a delivery from Ayub to the deep. Despite a late surge from Jason Holder, who struck 30 not out off 12 balls, and Shamar Joseph (21), the West Indies fell short, closing on 164 for seven.

The result extends a difficult run for the West Indies, who were coming off a clean sweep of defeats across formats against Australia earlier in the week.

The second match of the T20 series will be played at the same venue on Saturday.

