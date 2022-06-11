News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Nawaz picks four as Pakistan seal Windies ODI series

Nawaz picks four as Pakistan seal Windies ODI series

June 11, 2022 05:40 IST
Mohammad Nawaz

IMAGE: All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz had career-best ODI figures of 4-19 as Pakistan beat the West Indies by 120 runs in the second ODI in Multan on Friday. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz bagged four wickets as Pakistan defeated West Indies by 120 runs in the second one-day international on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

 

Chasing 276, the visitors were bundled out for 155 within 33 overs in Multan as Nawaz excelled with his spin bowling and finished with career-best ODI figures of 4-19.

Mohammad Wasim also chipped in, taking 3-34 on his comeback.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam (77) and opener Imam-ul-Haq (72) formed a formidable partnership of 120 for the second wicket to hand the hosts a par score after they opted to bat.

Pakistan, who won the opening match by five wickets, will look to complete a clean sweep of the series when the third ODI takes place on Sunday.

They have now 10 consecutive ODI series against the West Indies.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
