Maharashtra's Navgire Blasts Fastest Century In Women's T20!

The 31-year-old had a strike rate of 302.86, becoming the only woman to score a century at a strike rate of over 300.

IMAGE: Kiran Navgire's unbeaten 35-ball 106 contained 14 boundaries and 7 sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Kiran Navgire broke the record for the fastest century in women's Twenty20 cricket when she completed her hundred in just 34 balls while helping Maharashtra to a nine-wicket win over Punjab in a Senior Women's T20 Trophy game at the VCA stadium, Nagpur, on Friday.

Navgire, who has played six T20 matches for India, broke Sophie Devine's previous record of a 36-ball century set four years ago, as she hit seven sixes and 14 fours to score 106 off 35 balls.

West Indies batter Deandra Dottin holds the record for the fastest century in a women's international T20 match, having scored a ton in 38 balls against South Africa in 2010.

Batting first, Punjab scored 110 for the loss of six wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Priya Kumari top-scored for them with a 23-ball 30 (4x4, 1x6).

In reply, Maharashtra cantered home in 8 overs, losing the wicket of Navgire's opening partner Ishwari Savkar, who scored just 1

off three balls. M R Magre remained unbeaten on 6 off 10 balls.

Hailing from Mire in Maharashtra's Solapur district, Navgire rose to prominence in the 2022 Senior Women's T20 Trophy when she smashed 35 sixes in the tournament representing Nagaland.

She also became the first Indian woman to score over 150 in a T20 match, with her 76-ball 162 against Arunachal Pradesh.

A couple of years ago, Navgire revealed that she idolised MS Dhoni and drew her power from her childhood days working on her family's farm, along with the multiple sports she played growing up.

Her explosive batting earned her an India T20I debut against England in Chester-le-Street in 2022, but she has not featured for the national side since the Women's Asia Cup later that year.

In her six T20I appearances so far, she has batted four times, scoring 17 runs off 19 balls with one unbeaten knock.

In the Women's Premier League, Navgire has been a key member of the UP Warriorz. Across three seasons, she has scored 419 runs in 24 innings at a strike rate of 140.13, though her average remains below 18.