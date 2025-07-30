'Nation first': Sponsor quits India-Pak WCL clash

'We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism’

IMAGE: India-Pakistan WCL semi-final hangs in the balance. Photographs: WCL/X

An India-Pakistan semi-final clash at the World Championship of Legends is once again under a cloud — not due to cricketing factors, but escalating political tensions and strong public sentiment following recent events.

The two sides are set to face each other in the semi-finals of the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), but deepening diplomatic strains and strong public sentiment in India have cast serious doubt on whether the match will actually take place.

India had earlier opted out of facing Pakistan in the league stage of the tournament, citing the national mood following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year that escalated military tensions between the two nations. Now, with a knockout fixture on the line, the same thorny questions around sports diplomacy and national security are back in the spotlight.

Amid the swirling uncertainty, tournament sponsor EaseMyTrip has taken a firm and public stand. The company’s co-founder, Nishant Pitti, announced that they will not be associated with the India-Pakistan semi-final — a rare example of a commercial partner stepping away from one of cricket’s biggest box-office matchups. ‘The upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game. Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. @EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism,’ Pitti posted on social media.

He clarified that the decision was not commercially motivated, but grounded in the company’s national conscience and alignment with public sentiment.

‘The people of India have spoken and we hear them,’ Pitti continued.

‘Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later. Always.’

While commending India’s performance in the tournament, Pitti reiterated that the political context of the semi-final makes it impossible to view the game as just another sporting contest.

‘We applaud Team India for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends,’ he wrote. ‘But this match is different. It transcends cricket.’

The WCL organisers have not yet issued a formal statement on whether the semi-final will go ahead as scheduled. As things stand, the match remains in limbo, with stakeholders, fans, and players themselves divided on the issue.

Adding to the complexity is the stance taken by Shikhar Dhawan, former India opener and member of the Indian WCL squad, who had earlier ruled himself out of any fixture involving Pakistan.

‘You’re asking this question at the wrong time and place — you shouldn’t have asked it. And as I didn’t play earlier, I still won’t play now,’ Dhawan said, visibly irked when asked about the potential semi-final against Pakistan.

India booked their place in the semis by finishing fourth in the six-team competition after beating the West Indies Champions in their final group-stage game. Pakistan Champions, on the other hand, topped the table and were dominant throughout the tournament.

But as fans await clarity on whether the semi-final will go ahead, the focus has shifted away from cricketing form to matters far more complex — where sport, sentiment, and geopolitics collide.