Fresh allegations have emerged identifying Australian spinner Nathan Lyon as the player who reportedly suggested ball tampering with mints during a 2018 Test series in the UAE.

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon was one of four bowlers who, in a 2021 statement, alongside pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, said that they were all unaware of the sandpaper being used on the field in Cape Town. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Nathan Lyon allegedly suggested using mints to tamper with the ball during a 2018 Test against Pakistan in the UAE, six months after 'Sandpapergate'.

The suggestion was reportedly rebuked by then-captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer, and quickly squashed by Travis Head.

Former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr' claimed widespread knowledge of ball tampering within the Australian team, including prior incidents.

Cameron Bancroft's column corroborated Khawaja's claims, stating that his use of sandpaper was encouraged by teammates and coaching staff.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has been identified as the player who allegedly suggested that the ball should be tampered with once, just months after the 'Sandpapergate' scandal during the South Africa tour, while featuring in the Test series in Pakistan in the UAE, said a News Corp report has said.

In a new set of revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa and its aftermath, an investigation by reputed broadcaster Gerard Whateley, as quoted by SEN Cricket, revealed that a player asked for mints to change the condition of the ball during the first Test against Pakistan in October 2018, just six months after 'Sandpapergate'.

The Aftermath of 'Sandpapergate'

After Cameron Bancroft was caught using the sandpaper on broadcast cameras, he was given a nine-month suspension, while then captain and vice-captain pairing of Steve Smith and David Warner were given a one-year ban from all of cricket, including a leadership ban for Warner.

Following the scandal, then-head coach Darren Lehmann also quit his post, paving the way for the new leadership group of captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer.

The attempt to tamper with the ball during the UAE tour was confirmed by former batter Usman Khawaja during 'The Grade Cricketer' podcast.

While he did not name the player, he said the player in question was also in South Africa.

On Friday, News Corp revealed that it was Lyon who suggested that the mints be bought on the field, prompting rebukes from Paine and Langer.

Lyon's suggestion, as per reports, was quickly squashed by another player, the Aussie opener Travis Head, who had made his Test debut during that tour alongside Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Finch. The use of foreign substances to shine the ball was not permitted by the International Cricket Council at the time.

The governing body later banned the use of saliva to shine cricket balls due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 before making the ban permanent two years later.

Reopened Wounds and Denials

Lyon was one of four bowlers who, in a 2021 statement, alongside pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, said that they were all unaware of the sandpaper being used on the field in Cape Town.

The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were reopened in former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography Sabr, in which he made several claims about the scandal in South Africa.

In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Steve Smith, then vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were sanctioned after the incident came to light in Cape Town.

Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam to get reverse swing.

Days after the revelations were made, skipper Cummins held a press conference that lasted around an hour, vehemently denying Khawaja's claims that everyone, particularly the bowling group, was involved in the unlawful sandpaper tactic as "utter nonsense".

He also accused Khawaja of being "casual and flippant" in his book about his friends' reputations, careers and Australian cricket.

After Cummins' presser, Bancroft penned a 4,497-word column for The West Australian, detailing his account of the scandal, reiterating claims made in Khawaja's book that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball.

In his column, he revealed how he would talk to the pace bowlers about getting the reverse swing on the ball, and how his use of sandpaper was encouraged and celebrated by teammates and coaching staff.

He also said that except for the media manager of the team, Kate Hutchison, pretty much everyone was on board with the unlawful sandpaper tactic.