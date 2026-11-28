Australia's cricket selectors have made a significant decision, dropping veteran spinner Nathan Lyon from the squad for the upcoming four-test series against New Zealand, paving the way for uncapped Corey Rocchiccioli.

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon is Australia's second highest wicket-taker in Tests, behind only Shane Warne. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Key Points Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has been left out of Australia's squad for the four-Test series against New Zealand.

The selectors opted for uncapped Western Australia spinner Corey Rocchiccioli instead of Lyon.

Lyon's omission casts doubt on the international future of the 39-year-old off-spinner.

Selectors boss George Bailey stated Lyon has not had the desired impact with the ball in recent matches.

The first Test is scheduled to start in Perth on December 9.

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has been left out of Australia's squad for the four-Test series against New Zealand, the selectors opting for uncapped Western Australia spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

Lyon's omission casts doubt over the international future of the 39-year-old off-spinner, Australia's second highest wicket-taker in Tests, behind only Shane Warne.

“Nathan has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches,” read a statement from selectors boss George Bailey on Saturday.

“We also know he has an extraordinary record and his experience, knowledge and skill can still be valuable to the program we have moving forward.”

Consistent form pays off for Corey Rocchiccioli

Rocchiccioli, a 29-year-old off-spinner, gets his chance after consistent form in the domestic Sheffield Shield. He boasts a first-class average of 30.62, with 205 wickets in 59 matches.

He also smashed 140 batting at number eight as player of the match in the draw against Tasmania at Perth Stadium this week.

Selectors axed all-rounders Beau Webster and Cooper Connolly, the former having been dropped for the final test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Connolly scored 29 and 0 at Newlands batting at number seven in his second test, and has struggled for runs since.

With number three Marnus Labuschagne's omission already confirmed, Queensland left-hander Jack Clayton was picked for his first Test squad after a solid start in Sheffield Shield.

The makeup of Australia's top seven remains up in the air, though, with selectors to add a 14th player to the squad after the sixth round of Shield matches.

With Michael Neser confirmed as reserve paceman, the extra player will likely be a batter.

The Pat Cummins-captained squad is the first named since the Sandpapergate scandal reignited this month following allegations by Usman Khawaja that more players on the 2018 tour of South Africa were complicit in cheating than the three found culpable.

Barring Lyon, selectors retained all the current players from that 2018 squad: batter Steve Smith and fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cummins.

Smith was suspended for 12 months for his part in the ball-tampering plot, while Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood have strongly denied any prior knowledge of cheating in South Africa.

The selectors named a 13-man squad, which included uncapped batter Jack Clayton, and said they would add another player after the sixth round of Sheffield Shield matches.

The first Test starts in Perth on December 9.

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.