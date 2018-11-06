Narrow escape for Gavaskar, Manjrekar at Lucknow's new stadium

Last updated on: November 06, 2018 20:10 IST

'One of the glass doors just crumbled like a pack of cards but luckily no one sustained any injuries. All are safe.'

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar is doing TV commentary for the ongoing West Indies tour of India. Photograph: BCCI

Former India players Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar on Tuesday escaped unhurt after one of the glass doors of the commentary box at the newly-built Ekana Stadium shattered into pieces just as the duo were entering the enclosure.

The Ekana Stadium, which was renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth earlier in the day, made its debut as international cricket venue on Tuesday.



Both the former cricketers were lucky to return unscratched.



"One of the glass doors just crumbled like a pack of cards but luckily no one sustained any injuries. All are safe," Manjrekar later said.



It could have been even worse as mismanagement and chaos ruled the roost during international cricket's return to the 'City of Nawabs' after a hiatus of 24 years.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium is a private property situated inside the Ekana Sportz City, being developed in the outskirts of the state capital.



Inexperience on the part of the organisers was at the forefront, the worst sufferer being the mediapersons, who were there to cover the match.



The media box is a swanky one but erratic internet and power connection, coupled with frequent power cuts caused a lot of inconvenience.



The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) officials looked helpless as the stadium is a private property. The 50,000 capacity stadium, however, was packed to capacity.