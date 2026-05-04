Young Nandani Sharama delighted with India call-up for T20 World Cup

Nandani Sharma highlighted the importance of staying strong during difficult times and not giving up in the face of challenges.

IMAGE: Nandani Sharma featured in 10 matches for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026 and finished with 17 wickets, the joint-most in the tournament. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket Association Chandigarh

Key Points Nandani Sharma has received her first India call-up in the 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The young seamer credited her family and coaches and stressed the importance of resilience and perseverance.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will begin their campaign on June 14 against Pakistan after a preparatory series against England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, with young seamer Nandani Sharma receiving her first national call-up.

Nandani, who grabbed eyeballs during the Women's Premier League 2026 season with an impressive haul of 17 wickets, said she was overwhelmed by the selection and credited her family and coaches for their constant support.

Family support and resilience mark young seamer’s journey

She highlighted the importance of staying strong during difficult times and not giving up in the face of challenges.

India will enter the tournament with confidence after their recent success in the 50-over World Cup and will aim to continue that momentum when the competition begins on June 12.

"Everyone's reaction was so emotional. My family has been very supportive, and the coaches as well. I think everyone I've met in my life has taught me something. Never give up in life. There will be a lot of ups and downs. But don't give up," Nandani said.

Sharma’s parents expressed pride and happiness at her achievement.

"I'm feeling very good, very good. I've just kept my emotions under control, but the rest of the happiness is beyond measure. When my child plays internationally here and achieves something for India, I'm incredibly happy," Nandani's mother Seema Sharma said.

Nandani's father Shyam Sunder said it was a dream come true to see his daughter represent the country.

"I found out when I was working. I picked up the phone and found out she'd been selected... I called my family, and they congratulated me, and I congratulated them... We were thinking when she played for the country, but God brought that time, and today she has been selected for the country," he said.

• India women target another World Cup title

India eye T20 World Cup glory under Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side for the fifth time in the T20 World Cup. She will be keen to guide the team to the title after coming close in previous editions.

India will open their campaign against Pakistan on June 14 in a group that also includes Australia, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and South Africa.

As part of their preparations, India will play a three-match T20I series against England from May 28 to June 2. The selectors have also named a squad for a one-off Test against England at Lord’s.