Namibia beat South Africa in huge T20 upset

Namibia beat South Africa in huge T20 upset

October 11, 2025 22:16 IST

Namibia

IMAGE: Namibia have qualified for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Photograph: Cricket Namibia/X

Namibia pulled off a shock four-wicket win over South Africa in a one-off Twenty20 international on Saturday that marked the opening of the new cricket stadium in the Namibian capital of Windhoek.

Zane Green, who scored 30 not out, struck a boundary off the last delivery of the match to seal a famous victory for the hosts in their first ever T20 clash with their neighbours.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat but wickets fell regularly as they limped to 134-8, Jason Smith top-scoring with 31. Namibia left-arm seamer Ruben Trumpelmann completed impressive figures of 3-28.

Namibia, who have qualified for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, made 138-6 in reply.

 

The match marked the return to the South Africa side of swashbuckling opener Quinton de Kock, after the 32-year-old changed his mind about retirement.

But his first international knock in 16 months lasted only four balls as he was dismissed in the first over for one.

De Kock is in South Africa’s squad for a three-match T20 series and three one-day internationals in Pakistan this month.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
