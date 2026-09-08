Naman Dhir's blistering century lights up Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

Naman Dhir smashed a breathtaking 37-ball century and finished unbeaten on 173, powering Amritsar Soormas to 279 while setting the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League alight with his fireworks.

IMAGE: Naman Dhir of Amritsar Soormas celebrates his century against Mohali Kings in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League in Mohali on Tuesday. Photograph: Screengrab via X

Key Points Naman Dhir smashed an unbeaten 173 off 64 balls, powering Amritsar Soormas to a massive 279 against Mohali Kings.

Dhir's innings featured 16 fours and 12 sixes, with his century coming off just 37 balls.

Despite early wickets, Dhir held the innings together, with Jashnpreet Singh’s 41 providing support.

Amritsar Soormas skipper Naman Dhir produced a breathtaking power-hitting display, smashing an unbeaten 173 off 64 balls against Mohali Kings in the second season of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League in Mohali on Tuesday.

Playing at the I S Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Dhir hammered 16 fours and 12 sixes to take the Soormas to a mammoth 279 in 20 overs.

Century in Just 37 Balls

The Soormas were rocked early when Sahaj Dhawan fell for one, while Rahul Kumar managed only 13. But Dhir kept the attack going, reaching his century in just 37 balls during the 12th over.

Jashnpreet Singh chipped in with a fluent 41, but the innings belonged entirely to Dhir, who remained unbeaten and added another 73 runs after reaching three figures.

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IPL Experience Fuels Big Knock

Dhir represents five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and made his IPL debut in 2024, playing seven matches. He stayed with the franchise in the 2025 and 2026 seasons as he continued to build his experience at the top level.

The 37-match IPL veteran has scored 710 runs, including three half-centuries.