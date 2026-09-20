Naman Dhir's bat-and-ball skillset could complete India's ODI combination: Irfan Pathan

Naman Dhir's batting flexibility and useful off-spin could address a missing role in India’s ODI setup, with Irfan Pathan highlighting his potential following a standout domestic T20 campaign.

IMAGE: Naman Dhir was in imperious form in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 tournament for Amritsar Soormas. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Irfan Pathan has welcomed Naman Dhir’s inclusion in India’s ODI squad for the West Indies series.

Dhir scored 655 runs for Amritsar Soormas in the Sher-e-Punjab T20, including two centuries.

Pathan highlighted Dhir’s ability to bat at different positions and bowl useful off-spin.

Dhir has seven List-A wickets and could be tested more with the ball at international level.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed Naman Dhir’s inclusion in India’s ODI squad for the West Indies series, saying the Punjab batter brings a combination of batting flexibility and useful off-spin that has been missing from the team.

Pathan, speaking on JioHotstar’s 'Follow the Blues', said Dhir’s bowling could be the key factor in determining his role.

India will play a three-match ODI series against the West Indies from September 27.

Standout Sher-e-Punjab Campaign

Dhir earned his call-up after a standout Sher-e-Punjab T20 campaign for Amritsar Soormas.

He scored 655 runs in 10 innings at an average of 72.28, with two centuries and three fifties. His strike rate was 217.61, with a best score of 173.

“I really admire Naman Dhir. I think he is a great talent,” Pathan said.

“More than his performances in domestic cricket, he has been selected for his ability to bowl.”

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Batting Flexibility, Off-Spin Add Value

Pathan said Dhir’s ability to bat at different positions while contributing with off-spin gives him a different profile.

He also pointed to the absence of Washington Sundar due to the Asian Games and injury concerns surrounding Riyan Parag.

“Naman has the skill, but more than his batting, his bowling will be tested,” Pathan said.

"I think a player of that type has been missing a little bit in the ODI setup. Washington Sundar is not available because of the Asian Games, and Riyan Parag has had injury concerns, so if Naman gets his opportunity, I will be excited to see him.”

Impressive List-A, IPL Numbers

Dhir has played 14 List-A matches, scoring 351 runs in 11 innings at an average of 39 and a strike rate of more than 106.

He has four fifties and a best score of 97, while also taking seven wickets at an average of 37.14.

For Mumbai Indians this season, Dhir scored 318 runs in 14 innings at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 147.22.

He made two fifties, with a best of 57, in what was his most productive IPL season with the bat.

India ODI Squad for West Indies Series:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Naman Dhir.