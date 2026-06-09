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Nahid Rana's four-fer powers Bangladesh past Australia in ODI series opener

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June 09, 2026 21:55 IST

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Nahid Rana's four-wicket haul dismantled Australia's chase after Bangladesh posted 284-8, helping the hosts secure an 86-run DLS victory in Dhaka and take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.

Nahid Rana

IMAGE: Bangladesh's pace spearhead Nahid Rana dismantled Australia's chase with a four-wicket haul in the first ODI in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/X

Key Points

  • Bangladesh defeated Australia by 86 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in Dhaka to take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.
  • Half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Mosaddek Hossain helped Bangladesh post a challenging total of 284-8.
  • Nahid Rana's four-wicket haul triggered an Australian collapse during the chase, with Cameron Green's unbeaten fifty proving insufficient before rain ended play.

Bangladesh stunned Australia with an 86-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in their opening one-day international in Dhaka on Tuesday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 285, Australia slumped to 191-9 when rain halted play, with only four batters making it into double figures.

Cameron Green top-scored with an unbeaten 52, but he found little support as wickets fell at the other end at regular intervals.

      • Lord's pitch fails ICC test after 33 wickets fall in 2 days

Nahid Rana Leads the Charge

Fast bowler Nahid Rana led Bangladesh’s attack with four wickets from his 10 overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh built a competitive 284-8 after half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mosaddek Hossain.

Australia were without captain Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out of the ODI series with an ankle injury.

 

Spinner Tanveer Sangha is also unavailable for the tour, while opener Travis Head has been rested.

The second ODI will be played on Thursday.

Source: REUTERS
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