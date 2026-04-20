Nahid Rana grabs fiver as Bangladesh beat New Zealand to level ODI series

IMAGE: Nahid Rana destroyed New Zealand with a brilliant five-wicket haul in the second ODI in Dhaka on Monday. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/X

Key Points Nahid Rana took 5/32 as New Zealand were restricted to 198, with Nick Kelly scoring 83.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim (76) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (50) shared a key 120-run stand in the chase.

Bangladesh won by six wickets to level the series, with the decider to be played next.

● SCORECARD

Bangladesh bounced back strongly to level the series with a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the second ODI in Dhaka on Monday, thanks to a five-wicket haul by Nahid Rana and solid half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan Tamim and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Put in to bat, New Zealand struggled from the start against disciplined Bangladesh bowling. Nahid Rana led the charge with career-best figures of 5 for 32, striking early and returning later to clean up the tail.

The visitors slipped to 28 for two inside 10 overs and never recovered.

Nick Kelly stood out with a fighting 83, but received little support as no other batter crossed 20. New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 198, a total that always looked below par.

Tanzid, Shanto steer Bangladesh in comfortable chase

In reply, Bangladesh had a shaky start, losing two early wickets.

However, Tanzid Hasan Tamim counter-attacked with a fluent 76 off 58 balls, putting the pressure back on New Zealand. He added 120 runs with Shanto, who anchored the innings with a steady 50.

Though Bangladesh lost a couple of quick wickets towards the end, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Towhid Hridoy ensured there were no further hiccups, guiding the team home in the 36th over.

The win levels the three-match series 1-1, setting up a decider in the final ODI on Thursday, April 23, 2026.