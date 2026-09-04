Nabi's First County Wicket Has An India Connection

Auqib Nabi made a significant impact on his county championship debut for Surrey, dismissing Kuldeep Yadav, gaining crucial experience in English conditions for future international assignments.

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi claims his first county wicket, dismissing Kuldeep Yadav. Photograph: Surrey County/X

Key Points Auqib Nabi made his debut for Surrey, dismissing Kuldeep Yadav.

The Jammu & Kashmir pacer recorded figures of 1/33 from 15 overs, including three maidens.

Nabi's three-match stint with Surrey aims to provide valuable experience in English conditions.

This experience is crucial for Nabi ahead of India's two Test series in New Zealand in November.

He is expected to return to India for the India A series against Australia A in September.

Auqib Nabi's first county wicket came with an unusual India connection, as the Surrey pacer dismissed team-mate Kuldeep Yadav on his debut against Yorkshire at The Oval on Thursday.

The Jammu & Kashmir pacer finished with figures of 1/33 from 15 overs in his first outing in England's first-division competition.

Nabi got Kuldeep with a delivery from around the wicket that moved just enough away from the left-hander. Kuldeep edged it straight to second slip, where Ollie Pope took a comfortable catch. Kuldeep made 17 off 53 balls before Yorkshire were bowled out for 185.

Nabi was impressive with his economy as well.

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The pacer has joined Surrey for a three-match stint, with games against Yorkshire, Sussex and Glamorgan lined up.

The stint is aimed at giving Nabi valuable experience of English conditions, which could prove useful when India travel to New Zealand for a two-Test series in November.

Nabi is expected to return to India before the India A series against Australia A in Puducherry, with the four-day matches scheduled to begin on September 22.

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