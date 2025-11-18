HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Mystery spinner shocks India stars at Eden nets

Mystery spinner shocks India stars at Eden nets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 17:19 IST

x

Ambidextrous spinner Kaushik Maity bowls at India nets

Kaushik Maity

IMAGE: Ambidextrous Kaushik Maity stole show at India nets. Photograph:Kaushik Maity/Instagram

In a match simulation designed to help Indian batters counter the threat of off-spinner Simon Harmer and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, an unlikely figure stepped into the spotlight at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Little-known ambidextrous Bengal spinner Kaushik Maity seamlessly doubled up for both roles during the optional practice session.

The 26-year-old Maity, who has represented Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and also appeared in trials for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, effortlessly switched styles -- bowling off-breaks to left-handers and left-arm spin to right-handers.

"It was my first time at the India nets although I have bowled in the IPL nets of various franchises during games at Eden Gardens. Today I bowled off-break to Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Devdutt Padikkal. To Dhruv Jurel, I bowled left-arm spin," said Maity, who plays for top first division club Kalighat.

 

There were no specific instructions from head coach Gautam Gambhir or bowling coach Morne Morkel, he clarified. Maity relied on his natural variations and stock deliveries and loved the rare opportunity to operate against elite-level batters.

"I concentrated on what I wanted to bowl and neither the Indian players nor coaches asked me to bowl in any specific area. It was a learning experience for me bowling to world-class players," said Maity, who has played eight List A and three T20 games for Bengal till date.

For any good young spinner, the prospect of landing an IPL contract looms large, and Maity knows honing his T20 skills is essential. Sessions like Tuesday's, he said, provide valuable insights.

"It was a dream come true to be able to bowl to Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) and also get some doubts cleared," he said.

So what was the one specific piece of advice from Jadeja that stayed with him?

"Jaddu bhai, after batting against me, observed that my natural length is around 4m to 5m. He said that I need to push back my length by a metre (6 to 7m) and fire it in quicker, giving batters less time to respond," Maity elaborated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sudharsan, Jurel's unique method to counter spin!
Sudharsan, Jurel's unique method to counter spin!
'Am I Harmanpreet?' Bangla Captain Hits Out
'Am I Harmanpreet?' Bangla Captain Hits Out
Temba Bavuma: Captain Who Answered Insult With Cricket
Temba Bavuma: Captain Who Answered Insult With Cricket
5 Mistakes Which Cost India Kolkata Test
5 Mistakes Which Cost India Kolkata Test
Guwahati Test: Who Will Replace Gill?
Guwahati Test: Who Will Replace Gill?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 3

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

VIDEOS

J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Nowgam blast investigation underway, relief announced for affected families2:26

J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Nowgam blast investigation...

Union Minister Jitendra Singh hails India as a global hub for space & tech investments2:40

Union Minister Jitendra Singh hails India as a global hub...

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of political pressure on officials2:14

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO