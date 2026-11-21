Sarfaraz Khan has candidly spoken about the emotional impact of false allegations regarding a dressing-room leak during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, revealing how India head coach Gautam Gambhir provided crucial support to him and his family amidst the controversy.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan reveals how Gautam Gambhir stood by him during the dressing-room leak controversy. Photograph: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Key Points Sarfaraz Khan faced allegations of leaking dressing-room information during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir called Sarfaraz twice and spoke to his father, urging them to ignore the controversy and focus on cricket.

Sarfaraz's family, especially his wife, was deeply affected by the allegations, leading to emotional distress.

Sarfaraz firmly denied the allegations, questioning why he would continue to be selected for India A and other series if they were true.

Sarfaraz Khan has revealed how India head coach Gautam Gambhir stood by him when allegations of leaking dressing-room information threatened to take a toll on his family.

Gambhir was the first to call the Mumbai batter, urging him to ignore the controversy and concentrate on his game.

The 29-year-old has opened up about the difficult time he went through after being accused of leaking information from the Indian dressing room during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia.

The Mumbai batter revealed how head coach Gautam Gambhir reached out to him, offering support and advising him to stay away from unnecessary controversy and focus on his cricket.

Emotional Toll on Family

The allegations left the middle-order batter who represents Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League deeply hurt but what troubled him more was the impact they had on his family. Gambhir not only called the batter twice but also spoke to his father, Naushad Khan, to reassure him and urge the family not to pay attention to such talk.

Recalling the episode in an interview with Aakash Chopra on YouTube, Sarfaraz said he was particularly worried about his parents and wife, who were finding it difficult to deal with the allegations.

"I had to switch off my phone. GG sir (Gautam Gambhir) called me twice. He told me that these are useless talks and not to get involved in this politics and focus on your game. I told him that I can understand it, but my father is sad, and even my wife has been crying," Sarfaraz said.

"GG sir spoke to my father and told him to stop giving importance to such talks and let Sarfaraz play cricket, as he is a good cricketer. He told my father to call him if he needs any help. He was the first one to call me," Sarfaraz added.

Controversy and Denial

The controversy surfaced amid reports of tensions within the Indian dressing room during the team's tour of Australia. Gambhir was reportedly unhappy with the team's performances after the Melbourne Test, with reports emerging that he had given the players a dressing-down following India's defeat in the fourth Test.

Sarfaraz, who was part of India's squad for the five-Test series but did not get a game, said he was taken aback by the allegations when he returned home. He was also recovering from an injury at the time and had been at the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation.

"I was hurt. The moment my flight landed, I started getting calls and messages. A lot was written on social media. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy had ended 20-25 days ago. I was hit during the BGT, and I went to NCA for rehab. Suddenly, the news of dressing room leak allegations started circulating. I was wondering whom I should speak to," he said.

Sarfaraz firmly denied leaking any information from the dressing room. He also questioned why he would have continued to receive opportunities with India if there had been any truth to the allegations.

"Whom should I tell? Nothing of this sort happened, and if it were the case, I would not have been selected for the India A team and then for the Sri Lanka series. I don't know who said this. I was feeling bad, and if I was calling someone, my call was not answered. I was a bad time for my family."

"My life is full of struggle, and I was ready to face it. I feel bad for my father, mother, wife and brother. Even a small thing turns big on social media. I heard a saying long ago. If you can't spoil someone's work, spoil their name. The work will get spoiled automatically," he added.

Sarfaraz has played six Tests for India, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10, including one century and three half-centuries.

His last international appearance came against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in November 2024. He was part of India's squad for the subsequent Australia tour but did not feature in any of the five Tests.

He was also called up as an injury replacement for Sai Sudharsan in the 2026 Sri Lanka Test series but did not make the playing XI in either match.