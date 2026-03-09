'My Trophy Holding His': Samson's Wife After WC Heroics

IMAGE: Sanju Samson stepped up when it mattered the most in the tournament. Photograph: Charulatha Remesh/Instagram

Key Points Sanju Samson’s 89 powers India to T20 World Cup glory.

Samson’s wife shared a photo with the trophy.

Sanju Samson’s wife, Charulatha Remesh, couldn’t hide her pride after the India star’s heroic performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Sanju Samson’s match-winning heroics

Samson played a brilliant knock of 89 against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, helping India secure a dominant 96-run victory and successfully defend their T20 World Cup title.

Outstanding tournament performance

Samson stepped up when it mattered the most in the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter delivered explosive performances in the last three matches, including crucial knocks in the semifinal against England and the final against New Zealand.

His remarkable run earned him the Player of the Tournament award. Samson finished with 321 runs in five matches at an incredible average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37, smashing three half-centuries along the way.

After the celebrations, Charulatha shared a special moment with her husband on social media. Posting a picture of them posing with the T20 World Cup trophy, she wrote a heartfelt caption, ‘My trophy holding his. Just too grateful.’