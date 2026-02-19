HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'My Princess': Hardik Pandya's romantic birthday post for Mahieka

'My Princess': Hardik Pandya's romantic birthday post for Mahieka

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
February 19, 2026 18:13 IST

Hardik posted a heart-melting post on Instagram in which the love-struck couple can be seen warmly embracing each other amid a luxurious swimming pool at what appears to be a sea-facing resort in Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Key Points

  • Hardik Pandya went public with his relationship with Mahieka on his 32nd birthday on October 11, 2025.
  • Hardik Pandya recently unveiled a new tattoo dedicated to his partner Mahieka Sharma.
  • Hardik was previously married to Natasha Stankovic before they ended their four-year relationship in July 2024.

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrated girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's 25th birthday with a romantic post on social media on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Hardik posted a heart-melting post on Instagram in which the love-struck couple can be seen warmly embracing each other amid a luxurious swimming pool at what appears to be a sea-facing resort in Sri Lanka.

'Happy Birthday my princess,' he captioned the Instagram story.

Mahieka had also attended India's T20 world Cup against the Netherlands on Thursday.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
