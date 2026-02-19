'My Princess': Hardik Pandya's romantic birthday post for Mahieka

Hardik posted a heart-melting post on Instagram in which the love-struck couple can be seen warmly embracing each other amid a luxurious swimming pool at what appears to be a sea-facing resort in Sri Lanka.
Key Points
- Hardik Pandya went public with his relationship with Mahieka on his 32nd birthday on October 11, 2025.
- Hardik Pandya recently unveiled a new tattoo dedicated to his partner Mahieka Sharma.
- Hardik was previously married to Natasha Stankovic before they ended their four-year relationship in July 2024.
India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrated girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's 25th birthday with a romantic post on social media on Thursday, February 19, 2026.
Hardik posted a heart-melting post on Instagram in which the love-struck couple can be seen warmly embracing each other amid a luxurious swimming pool at what appears to be a sea-facing resort in Sri Lanka.
'Happy Birthday my princess,' he captioned the Instagram story.
Mahieka had also attended India's T20 world Cup against the Netherlands on Thursday.