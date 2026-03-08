HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » 'My Perfect Innings': Prithvi Shaw Gets Engaged To Akriti Agarwal

'My Perfect Innings': Prithvi Shaw Gets Engaged To Akriti Agarwal

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 08, 2026 17:44 IST

Prithvi Shaw with Akriti Agarwal

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw with Akriti Agarwal during their engagement ceremony on Sunday. Photographs: Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Key Points

  • Prithvi Shaw announced his engagement to influencer Akriti Agarwal on social media.
  • Akriti Agarwal is a Lucknow-born social media star with over 3 million Instagram followers.
  • Shaw will next be seen in action in IPL 2026 starting later this month for Delhi Capitals.

Prithvi Shaw announced his engagement to girlfriend Akriti Agarwal on social media on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

India batter Shaw delighted his fans as he dropped pictures from his engagement to Akriti -- a popular social media influencer -- on Instagram.

Prithvi Shaw with Akriti Agarwal

'From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She's is my perfect innings!' Shaw captioned the romantic Instagram post in which the couple can be seen proudly flaunting their sparkling engagement rings.

Akriti Agarwal Commands Massive Online Following

Prithvi Shaw with Akriti Agarwal

Lucknow-born Akriti boasts of a massive online following with over 3 million fans on Instagram, nearly double of Shaw, and also runs a popular YouTube channel.

Akriti made her big screen debut in Telugu movie Trimukha which was released earlier this year.

Prithvi Shaw with Akriti Agarwal

Shaw, who has played 5 Tests, 6 ODIs and one T20I for India, will next be seen in action in IPL 2026 starting later this month after he was signed up by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 75 lakh.

Prithvi Shaw with Akriti Agarwal

 
