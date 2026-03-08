'My Perfect Innings': Prithvi Shaw Gets Engaged To Akriti Agarwal

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw with Akriti Agarwal during their engagement ceremony on Sunday. Photographs: Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Prithvi Shaw announced his engagement to girlfriend Akriti Agarwal on social media on Sunday, March 8, 2026.



India batter Shaw delighted his fans as he dropped pictures from his engagement to Akriti -- a popular social media influencer -- on Instagram.





'From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings!' Shaw captioned the romantic Instagram post in which the couple can be seen proudly flaunting their sparkling engagement rings.

Akriti Agarwal Commands Massive Online Following





Lucknow-born Akriti boasts of a massive online following with over 3 million fans on Instagram, nearly double of Shaw, and also runs a popular YouTube channel.

Akriti made her big screen debut in Telugu movie Trimukha which was released earlier this year.





Shaw, who has played 5 Tests, 6 ODIs and one T20I for India, will next be seen in action in IPL 2026 starting later this month after he was signed up by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 75 lakh.