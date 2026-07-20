'My Job Is With The Bat': Rohit Shuts Down Retirement Talk

Rohit Sharma answered the retirement rumours in the best possible way -- by smashing a record-breaking century at Lord’s.

IMAGE: Rohit silences critics with a stunning Lord’s century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Rohit Sharma answered questions over his ODI future with a stunning 138-run century at Lord’s. li>

He became the first Indian batter to score an ODI hundred at the iconic venue.

His knock shifted the focus from retirement speculation to his match-winning ability.

Captain Shubman Gill backed him, saying the retirement talk was only in the media and not inside the team.

Rohit Sharma has always had one answer to criticism -- his bat.

With questions surrounding his ODI future growing louder, the former India captain chose the biggest stage to respond. At Lord’s on Sunday, Rohit produced a memorable century that not only powered India’s chase but also sent a clear message: he is not ready to step away from the game yet.

Rohit Lets His Bat Silence Retirement Rumours

The veteran opener became the first Indian batter to score an ODI hundred at the iconic Home of Cricket, smashing 138 runs from just 110 balls while chasing England’s imposing target of 388. His innings was filled with trademark confidence, featuring 17 boundaries and five sixes, turning a match dominated by retirement speculation into a celebration of his class and experience.

Before the third ODI, reports had suggested that the Lord’s game could potentially be Rohit’s last in Indian colours, with questions being raised about his place in the team. But instead of responding to the noise, Rohit let his performance do the talking.

After the match, speaking to the BCCI, Rohit made it clear that outside opinions have never distracted him from his job.

'My Job Is With The Bat': Rohit Blocks Out Noise

"My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country. That's what I have been told to do since I made my debut. That's what I am going to do," Sharma said.

"Since I made my debut, the noise was there. Till the time, I am going to be there, the noise will be there. Doesn't matter to me. What matters is what I do on the field. I want to try and contribute to the success of the team. That's all my focus is."

For Rohit, pressure and criticism are simply part of representing a cricket-loving nation. Rather than avoiding the spotlight, he has learned to embrace it.

"If there is no noise, there is no fun," Sharma added. "My job is inside. Their job is outside. That's how I look at it."

On the field, Rohit looked like a player with plenty left to offer. He anchored India’s chase with a brilliant 147-run opening stand alongside Shubman Gill before adding another 113 runs with Virat Kohli. Although India eventually fell 27 runs short, ending on 360 for 7, Rohit’s innings changed the entire conversation around him.

The talk was no longer about retirement — it was about whether India can afford to move on from a player who continues to deliver when it matters most.

Captain Shubman Gill also threw his support behind Rohit, revealing that the retirement rumours were not something being discussed inside the dressing room.

"He's not told us anything," Gill said.

"I think it's all out in the media, but there's not been any discussion like that in the team. The way Rohit bhai paced his innings was outstanding. Most of the time, I was at the non-striker's end just watching him bat. It was truly a treat to watch."

Rohit’s future will remain a talking point as India build towards the next ODI World Cup, where he will be close to 41. The competition for places is fierce, but his experience, leadership and ability to perform under pressure continue to keep him in the conversation.

His commitment to staying at the top level has also been reflected in his fitness efforts. Even while battling cramps during his Lord’s innings, Rohit refused to give in, staying at the crease for 110 deliveries and showing the determination that has defined his career.

For now, Rohit’s message is simple: people can continue talking, but his focus remains the same — scoring runs, representing India, and helping the team win.