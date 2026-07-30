'My Favourite Test Batting Partner': Kohli Hails Rahane

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has extended a warm tribute to his long-time team-mate Ajinkya Rahane following his retirement from all forms of cricket, highlighting their formidable Test partnerships and Rahane's significant contributions to the sport.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane played together in 67 Tests for India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Virat Kohli paid a warm tribute to Rahane, calling him his 'favourite Test batting partner'.

Kohli and Rahane shared 10 century stands and added 3661 runs in 67 Tests for India.

Their highest Test partnership was a 365-run stand against New Zealand in October 2016.

Virat Kohli paid a warm tribute to his India team-mate Ajinkya Rahane after the latter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

A Formidable Partnership

Kohli and Rahane played together in 67 Tests for India, as they together added 3661 runs with 10 century stands. Their highest partnership together was the 365-run stand for the fourth wicket during the Indore Test against New Zealand in October 2016.

In 33 ODIs the duo played together, they piled up 1717 runs combined, averaging 57.23 with six century stands.

Kohli's Heartfelt Message

Kohli lauded Rahane's wonderful career, calling him as his 'favourite Test batting partner'.

'Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You’ve done wonders for Indian cricket, and you can be very proud of your journey.

The safest pair of hands in the slips and my favourite Test batting partner. Wishing you well always. God bless,' said Kohli on X.