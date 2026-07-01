My bowling was underutilised during England tour last year, alleges Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur said he was underutilised during India’s 2025 England Test tour, criticising bowling usage and tactical decisions while insisting he still made impactful contributions and remains eager for a comeback.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur featured in two Tests during India's England tour last year in which he picked up two wickets and scored 46 runs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shardul Thakur expressed disappointment over being underutilised during India’s 2025 England Test tour.

He believes he contributed meaningfully when given opportunities, particularly with a key innings at Manchester.

The all-rounder pointed to tactical decisions, including bowling changes and spell management, as factors that limited his impact.

Thakur said he remains fully motivated to return to India’s Test side, insisting his performance levels and past match-winning contributions justify a place in the team.

Shardul Thakur on Monday expressed his disappointment on not being "utilised properly" during India's 2025 tour of England last year for five Tests, saying that he had performed the last time he played for the country.

All-rounder Thakur, whose last Test appearance for India came in the fourth Test at Manchester, admitted that he did err with the bat once on the England tour but overall, he should have played more matches than he did after the 2024-25 season.

Thakur featured in only two of the five Tests on England tour, bowling a total of 27 overs across the two matches taking two wickets and scoring 46 runs.

Missed Opportunities and Tactical Decisions Under Scrutiny

Thakur recalled his innings in Manchester, where India were bowled out for 358 before the pitch flattened for England to pile up 669 in the first innings.

"When I played in England, I was not utilised properly in bowling. In batting, yes, it was my mistake that I played a loose shot in Leeds. But in Manchester, I batted beautifully," said Thakur, who scored an 88-ball 41 at No. 7 in the fourth Test.

"It was overcast, the ball was swinging, and there was (a) length where it was bouncing oddly. I survived that spell and India still put up a very, very strong total in the first innings."

"Then the pitch became flat and then we were also able to save the game. But had I not had that innings when the second new ball (had) arrived, probably the result could have been different also. So it's not that I have not made any contributions when I played for India last time," he said.

Thakur said he was brought into the attack in "wrong phases" in England.

"I would say it was (not just about) being under-bowled and it was (also) about being bowled in wrong phases. There was some calculation error, that I would say," he said.

"Usually, you don't have a word with the captain or the coach because all the focus is on the game. Whenever you are asked to do something, all you think about is, 'okay, now is my chance and I want to deliver for the team'," he replied when asked if he discussed the same with captain Shubman Gill or head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"While doing that, sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't happen," he said.

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Thakur Responds to Test Snub

When asked if he has reflected on his exclusion from the Indian Test team, Thakur said it's not the case that he did not perform on his last outing.

"It's very hard to comment on that. But after 2024-25 season, the kind of season I had, I think I could have played a few more games and literally made a difference," Thakur told reporters during Mumbai Cricket Association's launch of the 2026-27 season, with "Focus" being its theme.

Thakur rued being taken off the attack in the series opener at Leeds, which India lost by 5 wickets, wherein he had dismissed England centurion Ben Duckett and Harry Brook for a duck on two consecutive deliveries.

"In Leeds, I got those two back-to-back wickets and India was back in the game. But then I was stopped again," he said.

"That's where I could have bowled a longer spell, maybe got another wicket and then the other bowlers would have come in and we could have won that game also."

"So again, ifs and buts. My comments are not going to change the result of that game. But you don't end up having these kinds of conversations usually with the captain and all. You basically take whatever has been asked (for) you to do," Thakur said.

Determined to Force India Comeback

The 34-year-old said the bar is set for him at "100 percent" to make a comeback in the Indian Test side.

"I would say the bar is set at 100 per cent that I want to make a comeback," Thakur said.

"Playing for India is everyone's dream. Whenever I've played for the country, there are a handful of games where I've made impact and literally won the game for the team," he said.