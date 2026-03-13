'My Baby Brother Now Belongs...': Sara Tendulkar's Sweet Message

Sara Tendulkar's Instagram post featuring unseen photos and a touching message celebrates her brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding to Saaniya Chandhok

IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar shares unseen picturess from Arjun's wedding. Photograph: Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Key Points Arjun Tendulkar married Saaniya Chandhok in a Mumbai ceremony.

Sara Tendulkar shared unseen wedding photos on Instagram.

Sara Tendulkar expressed her love and blessings for Arjun and Saaniya.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun, recently married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on March 5.

Days after the celebrations, Arjun’s sister Sara Tendulkar shared a series of unseen pictures from the wedding on Instagram.

One of the photos captures a beautiful moment from the ceremony as Arjun applies sindoor to Saaniya while smiling. Another shows the Tendulkar family sharing a candid moment together.

Along with the pictures, Sara posted an emotional message for the couple but one line stood out for fans.

‘My baby brother now belongs to @saaniyachandhok,’ she wrote, expressing her love as Arjun began a new chapter in his life.

She went on to shower the couple with blessings, writing, ‘May the universe shower you both with infinite blessings, abundance, everything your heart desires, and of course protect you from nazar for the rest of your lives. Love you both immensely. Undoubtedly the happiest day of my life!’

Sara ended the note on a playful and affectionate note, adding, ‘Thank you @arjuntendulkar24 for giving me a sistaaaa.’