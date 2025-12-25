Muzumdar reveals why India are trying out new things

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
December 25, 2025 20:34 IST

'We have got some fantastic players but every opponent we do treat them with equal respect.'

India women

IMAGE: India won the first two T20Is against Sri Lanka by eight and seven wickets respectively. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

A well-settled India are trying out a few new things in the ongoing five-match T20I series against visiting Sri Lanka keeping in mind next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UK, said head coach Amol Muzumdar on Thursday.

Reigning ODI world champions India have already taken a 2-0 lead and are hoping to seal the series in the third game at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday.

India won the first two T20Is by eight and seven wickets respectively in Visakhapatnam.

"We tried to be as settled as possible during the ODI World Cup as well. Six months down the line there is a T20 World Cup and we are very well aware of certain things, what we need to do and in what direction we want to take this T20 side," Muzumdar said on the eve of the game.

"Trying out a lot of stuff, making sure that we are well and truly settled before the World Cup."

Muzumdar said India are a progressive side, which is constantly looking to improve in all departments of the game.

"We consistently talk about improving in all the three facets of the game. In fact, there is a fourth one now, which is fitness. Nothing in particular about one facet of the game.

"We are a progressive side, constantly we are trying to improve day by day," he said.

The coach said his wards are currently basking in the afterglow of the ODI World Cup win.

"I haven't seen any changes in the last 45 days. Whatever it is, it's a pleasant change. They seemed to be more happy on the ground. It's a good place to be in.

"The tag they will always carry that now and they are well equipped to carry that tag. Whatever I saw in the first two games it was a fantastic effort," Muzumdar said.

He, however, warned his team never to underestimate Sri Lanka.

"Sri Lanka are a very good side, there is no doubt about it. Every opponent we look at it as a challenge. We have got some fantastic players but every opponent we do treat them with equal respect."

 

Muzumdar said he hasn't decided the playing XI as yet and will take a call on Friday morning.

"It's not about challenges, it's about identifying and knowing the conditions. It's not constantly about challenges, bowling first is a good option and if we feel that batting first is a good option in this ground, we will decide," he said.

"We will get a fair idea about the pitch and the entire ground, we intend to spend a lot of time in the ground today and will decide accordingly.

"We will decide the playing XI on the morning."

