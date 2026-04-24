BCB Withdraws NOC For Mustafizur Rahman For PSL 2026

Due to a medical review, Mustafizur Rahman will miss PSL 2026 as the Bangladesh Cricket Board withdraws his NOC, prioritising his fitness for upcoming national duties.

IMAGE: Mustafizur Rahman in Chennai Super Kings colours during the 2024 Indian Premier League season. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mustafizur Rahman's NOC for PSL 2026 has been withdrawn by the BCB due to medical concerns.

Mustafizur will undergo scans and rehabilitation under the BCB's medical team.

Nahid Rana will also not be released for PSL 2026 to prepare for the Test series against Pakistan.

The BCB prioritises player fitness and national commitments.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the Pakistan Super League 2026, following a medical review after the third ODI against New Zealand.

Mustafizur Rahman's Injury Assessment

According to a BCB statement, Mustafizur will undergo an immediate scan to assess his condition. He will then begin a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the board's medical team, ruling him out of the remainder of this season's PSL.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following the conclusion of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, the team's medical staff has reviewed the condition of national team pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman," the BCB said on Thursday in a statement.

"It has been decided that the player will undergo an immediate scan to further assess his condition, after which he will commence a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCB Medical Team.

"In this regard, the Board has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) previously issued to Mustafizur. He will therefore not be available to participate in the remainder of PSL 2026," it added.

Impact on PSL 2026 and Lahore Qalandars

Mustafizur, who was forced to exit the IPL 2026 season after the BCCI directed the Kolkata Knight Riders to release him from their squad, was playing for Lahore Qalandars and had taken six wickets in five matches this PSL season.

Nahid Rana's Availability

In a separate decision, the BCB confirmed that fellow fast bowler Nahid Rana will not be released for PSL 2026. The move is aimed at allowing the young pacer adequate time to prepare for Bangladesh's upcoming Test series against Pakistan next month.

The decisions underline the board's focus on player fitness and national commitments ahead of a busy international schedule.

Bangladesh won the third ODI against New Zealand by 55 runs, clinching the series 2-1 on Thursday.