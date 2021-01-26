News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mushtaq Ali: Punjab knock out champions Karnataka

Mushtaq Ali: Punjab knock out champions Karnataka

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 26, 2021 17:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Punjab's players celebrate a wicket during the Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final match against Karnataka, in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Punjab thrashed defending champions Karnataka by nine wickets to storm into the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, at the Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday.

 

Electing to bowl, Punjab dismissed Karnataka for a lowly 87 in 17.2 overs with pacer Siddarth Kaul picking up 3/15, while Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh claimed two wickets each.

Pacers Kaul started off with a double-wicket maiden as he dismissed the dangerous Devdutt Padikkal (11) and Pavan Deshpande (0) in the fourth over, to leave Karnataka reeling on 26/3 in the fourth over.

It soon became 26 for four, as young left-arm pacer Arshdeep dismissed B R Sharath (2), who was caught in the slip cordon.

All-rounder Shreyas Gopal (13) was caught behind by wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh off pacer Ramandeep as Karnataka lost its half side for 51.

Aniruddha Joshi top-scored for Karnataka with 27 before he was cleaned by leg-spinner Mayank Markande.

In reply, Punjab suffered an early blow when Abhishek Sharma was caught by Padikkal off pacer Abhimanyu Mithun for 4 in the first over. But there was no stopping Punjab after that as Prabhsimran Singh stroked a quickfire 49 not out off 37 balls, including three sixes, while captain Mandeep Singh made 35 not out to carry their team to an emphatic victory in the 13th over.

Brief Scores:

Karnataka 87 all out (Aniruddha Joshi 27; Siddharth Kaul 3/15, Arshdeep Singh 2/16) lost to Punjab 89/1 (Prabhsimran Singh 49 not out, Mandeep Singh 35 not out) by 9 wickets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
