Bangladesh's veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is set to conclude his illustrious 21-year international career by retiring from Test cricket after the first Test against England in February, leaving a significant legacy as the nation's most-capped Test player and first to reach 7,000 runs.

IMAGE: Mushfiqur Rahim will retire from Test cricket after the February Test against England. Photograph: BCB/Xm

Key Points Mushfiqur Rahim will retire from Test cricket after the first Test against England in Mirpur in February.

The 39-year-old has already retired from One-day and Twenty20 internationals, concluding an international career spanning over 21 years.

Rahim is Bangladesh's most-capped Test player with 108 appearances and has scored three Test double centuries.

He recently became the first Bangladesh batter to achieve 7,000 Test runs.

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim will retire from Test cricket after the first test against England in Mirpur in February, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Tamim Iqbal said on Saturday.

Mushfiqur Rahim's Illustrious Career

That will end an an international career spanning more than 21 years for the 39-year-old who has already retired from One-day and Twenty20 internationals.

"Mushfiq called me several days ago and informed me of his decision. I told him to hold a press conference and announce it himself," Iqbal said. "But he has asked me to announce this."

"He has been a great, great servant of Bangladesh cricket."

Mushfiqur, Bangladesh's most-capped Test player with 108 appearances, has made three Test double centuries.

He recently became the first Bangladesh batter to score 7,000 Test runs.