Mushfiqur Rahim makes history with 7,000 Test runs for Bangladesh

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has etched his name in history by becoming the first player from his country to achieve the remarkable milestone of 7,000 runs in Test cricket during the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Sylhet.

IMAGE: Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates 7,000 Test runs. Photograph: BCB/X

Key Points Mushfiqur Rahim is the first Bangladeshi cricketer to reach 7,000 runs in Test cricket.

He achieved this milestone during the second Test against West Indies in Sylhet.

Rahim previously held records for being the first Bangladeshi to reach 5,000 and 6,000 Test runs.

He has 14 Test centuries, including a career-best 219 not out.

Mushfiqur Rahim is Bangladesh's most experienced Test cricketer, currently playing his 107th Test.

Bangladesh veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim on Sunday became the first player from his country to reach 7,000 runs in Test cricket, achieving the milestone on the final day of the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Sylhet.

A Historic Achievement

Mushfiqur reached the landmark when he took a single off West Indies spinner Roston Chase to move to nine runs shortly after lunch. Unaware of the achievement, he only acknowledged it only after his teammates stood up to applaud him in the dressing room.

The 39-year-old missed the first Test of the series due to a finger injury but returned for the second match to add another milestone to his illustrious career.

Previous Milestones and Records

Mushfiqur had earlier become the first Bangladesh batter to reach 5,000 and 6,000 Test runs, achieving the respective milestones in 2022 and 2024. Mominul Haque is second on Bangladesh's list of highest run-scorers in Test cricket with 5,293 runs, while former batter Tamim Iqbal occupies the third position.

Mushfiqur has 14 Test centuries to his name, including a career-best 219 not out. Mominul and Tamim have registered 13 and 10 centuries, respectively. His record of the highest individual score by a Bangladesh batter in Tests was surpassed earlier in the ongoing Sylhet Test when Towhid Hridoy scored an unbeaten 242.

Experience and Longevity

Having made his international debut in 2005, Mushfiqur is Bangladesh's most experienced Test cricketer. He is currently playing his 107th Test and is the first player from the country to feature in 100 Test matches in November 2025.