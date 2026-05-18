Mushfiqur Rahim hits 14th Test ton as Bangladesh set Pakistan 437-run target

Pakistan now face a near-impossible task, as no team in Test cricket history has successfully chased more than 418 runs to win a match.

IMAGE: Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates his century in the second Test against Pakistan in Sylhet on Monday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Bangladesh Cricket/X

Key Points Mushfiqur Rahim scored a brilliant 137 to guide Bangladesh to 390 in their second innings against Pakistan.

Mushfiqur became Bangladesh’s highest Test century-maker with his 14th hundred, going past Mominul Haque.

Pakistan need 437 runs to win the second Test, a target higher than any successful chase in Test cricket history.

Umar Gul believes Pakistan can chase down the 437-run target against Bangladesh.

Gul acknowledges that a lack of red-ball cricket has impacted Pakistan's bowlers.

He clarified that Shaheen Shah Afridi did not misbehave, explaining the context of a viral video.

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Mushfiqur Rahim struck a record-breaking century as Bangladesh tightened their grip on the second Test against Pakistan in Sylhet on Monday by setting the hosts a huge target of 437 runs.

Mushfiqur scored a composed 137 off 233 balls, hitting 12 fours and one six, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 390 in their second innings. His innings marked his 14th Test century, making him Bangladesh’s most successful century-maker in Test cricket history, ahead of Mominul Haque.

Litton Das also continued his fine form with 69 after scoring 126 in the first innings. He shared a crucial 123-run partnership with Mushfiqur for the fifth wicket to put Bangladesh firmly in control of the match.

Pakistan’s only success in the morning session came when Khurram Shahzad trapped Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw early in the day. Shahzad finished with figures of 4/86.

Pakistan briefly fought back when Hasan Ali dismissed Litton Das with a short ball and Shahzad removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 19. However, Mushfiqur steadied the innings again with a valuable 77-run stand alongside Taijul Islam.

Mushfiqur reached his century in 178 balls before guiding the lower order to push Bangladesh’s lead beyond 400. Sajid Khan eventually dismissed him and finished with 3/126.

Bangladesh had earlier scored 278 in the first innings and then bowled Pakistan out for 232 to take a 46-run lead.

Pakistan ended the third day at 0/0 after batting two overs before bad light stopped play early. The hosts now face a near-impossible task, as no team in Test cricket history has successfully chased more than 418 runs to win a match.

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Umar Gul Backs Pakistan To Chase Down Massive Target

Pakistan's bowling coach Umar Gul expressed confidence in his side's ability to chase down the 437-run target to level the two-matches series 1-1.

Speaking to the media after the third day's play, the former Pakistan fast bowler conceded that lack of proper red ball matches has hit the performance of the bowlers.

"The pitch to me has been very good for batting on the second and third days as the ball is coming on nicely to the bat. On the first day there was a bit of moisture and movement but it has got easier to bat on. So anything is possible in the Test, as we can chase this down," said Gul.

Gul said Pakistan fast bowlers' pace dropped in the Test series against Bangladesh.

"Bowling long spells in Test cricket takes a lot out of a bowler as white ball is very different. That is why it is true that the pace of our bowlers drops in red ball cricket."

Scheduling Challenges For Pakistan's Test Matches

The former pacer said unfortunately Pakistan were also not playing too many Test matches like other nations.

"I think we need to schedule things properly now whenever we play a Test series because you have to be prepared for long hauls."

Defence Of Bowlers And Addressing Misconduct Speculation

Gul defended the performance of his bowlers in the on-going series against Bangladesh, insisting they tried their best despite the hot and humid conditions.

The Pakistan bowling coach also dismissed speculations about senior bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi misbehaving with him on the first day of the second Test.

"Yes I have seen this video clip on social media which gives the impression that Shaheen is not listening to me.

"But the fact is this video is when Hasan Ali got injured and I thought since it is a head injury we might need a concussion replacement so I was just telling Shaheen to go and start preparing if we need to send a replacement," he added.