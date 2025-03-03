HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Cricket » 'Paddy deserved the India cap far more than some...': Gavaskar

'Paddy deserved the India cap far more than some...': Gavaskar

March 03, 2025 22:08 IST

Padmakar Shivalkar

IMAGE: Padmakar Shivalkar was awarded the C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Annual Awards in Bengaluru, on March 8, 2017. Photograph: BCCI

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar mourned the passing of former Mumbai teammate Padmakar Shivalkar, who died at 84 in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related issues.

'This is very sad news indeed. Within a short time Mumbai cricket has lost two of its stalwarts Milind (Rege) and now Padmakar who were the architect of many a victory,' Gavaskar said, referring to the passing away of former Mumbai captain Milind Rege last month.

Regarded as one of the best spinners to have never played for India, Shivalkar played 124 first class matches, picking up 589 wickets at 19.69 across a career spanning nearly 25 years from 1961/62 to 1987/88.

'One

of my regrets as India captain is not being able to convince the national selectors to include 'Paddy' in the Test team. He deserved the India cap far more than some others who got it. That's fate,' added Gavaskar.

The left-arm spinner debuted in the Ranji Trophy at 22 and played until 48, taking 361 wickets in India's premier domestic competition, including 11 ten-wicket hauls.

 

'He was the bowler who would get the best batter from the opposition out and set up wins for Mumbai. He could bowl the whole day with his economic run up and beautiful action. Paddy was one of a kind and am deeply saddened by his passing away.'

