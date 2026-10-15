Jaiswal-Mhatre absence opens door for Raghuvanshi, Shedge as Mumbai rejig Ranji top order

Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the Himachal Pradesh clash sees key changes with Suryansh Shedge and Angkrish Raghuvanshi included, while injuries sideline Ayush Mhatre and Shardul Thakur, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is on India 'A' duty.

IMAGE: Suryansh Shedge recently showcased strong form for India 'A', taking 4-40 and scoring 66 in an unofficial ODI series. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Suryansh Shedge and Angkrish Raghuvanshi have been included in Mumbai's 16-member Ranji Trophy squad for the upcoming clash against Himachal Pradesh.

Mumbai will feature a new opening pair, likely Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena, due to injuries and national team commitments.

Vice-captain Ayush Mhatre is out with a hamstring injury, and India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is with the India 'A' side in New Zealand.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur will also miss the match as he recovers from a hand injury sustained during pre-season training.

All-rounder Suryansh Shedge and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were on Thursday named in Mumbai's 16-member squad for their next Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash against Himachal Pradesh in Bilaspur.

Mumbai, who won their season opener against Chandigarh by an innings and 155 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, will play their second round match from October 18 to 21 with changes to their top order.

Mumbai's Opening Woes

With a right hamstring injury sidelining vice-captain Ayush Mhatre, and India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal linking up with the India 'A' side for their three-match unofficial Test series in New Zealand, Mumbai will have a new pair of openers.

Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena are thus likely to form the new opening pair.

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Shedge's Recent Form And Squad Details

Shedge was recently on India 'A' duty against Australia 'A' in their three-match unofficial ODI series which the hosts lost 1-2.

While he took 4/40 in the first match which India lost, Shedge's 66 (60 balls; 7 fours, 2 sixes) had helped the home team record a consolation victory in the final List A game.

Mumbai, meanwhile, will also be without the services of former captain Shardul Thakur who remains on a comeback trail, having suffered a blow to his hand during a pre-season training.

Mumbai squad:

Siddesh Lad (Captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suryansh Shedge, Divyaansh Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Suved Parkar, Akash Anand (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Tamore (Wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Onkar Tarmale.