HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Mumbai's Ranji quarters vs Haryana moved to Kolkata

Mumbai's Ranji quarters vs Haryana moved to Kolkata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 05, 2025 13:32 IST

x

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav will feature for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Haryana. Photograph: ANI

Defending champions Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Haryana has been shifted from Lahli to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

All the Ranji quarter-finals will be five-day affairs, to be played from February 8 to 12.

Although no reason has been given for the change of venue, it is learnt that receding winter in the northern region could pose challenges like morning fog at Lahli and affect the proceedings.

"Yes, we have received a communication from BCCI that our quarter-final against Haryana will be played at the Eden Gardens," Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik told PTI on Wednesday.

 

The Mumbai team, which has won a record 42 Ranji Trophy titles, will feature stars such as India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur and skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

The Haryana team will be headlined by seam-bowling sensation Anshul Kamboj.

The other three quarterfinals are scheduled to be held in Rajkot (Saurashtra vs Gujarat), Nagpur (Vidarbha vs Tamil Nadu) and Pune (Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rushing Bumrah 'High Risk'
Rushing Bumrah 'High Risk'
SEE: Cops Stop Raghu From Joining Team
SEE: Cops Stop Raghu From Joining Team
India-Pak Dubai Game Tix Sold Out In Min!
India-Pak Dubai Game Tix Sold Out In Min!
Dravid Loses Cool After...
Dravid Loses Cool After...
'Nobody takes it for granted': Rohit to play Ranji Trophy
'Nobody takes it for granted': Rohit to play Ranji Trophy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cheat Foods Celebs Love To Eat

webstory image 2

Can This Budget Make You A Crorepati?

webstory image 3

21 Best Paneer Recipes Ever!

VIDEOS

Modi takes holy dip in Sangam at Mahakumbh1:00

Modi takes holy dip in Sangam at Mahakumbh

Delhi Elections: Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar cast votes2:53

Delhi Elections: Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar...

Delhi Election: President Droupadi Murmu casts vote1:37

Delhi Election: President Droupadi Murmu casts vote

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD