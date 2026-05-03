IPL 2026: MI vs LSG: Bumrah eyes struggling top order

Jasprit Bumrah's bowling prowess will be crucial as Mumbai Indians face Lucknow Super Giants in a match where both teams are fighting to stay relevant in the tournament.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has a strong record against key LSG batters. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, both near elimination, face off in a crucial match.

Jasprit Bumrah's performance against Lucknow's top order is expected to be a key factor.

Bumrah has a strong record against key LSG batsmen like Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram.

Bumrah has dismissed Rishabh Pant seven times in T20 matches, posing a significant threat.

As five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, two teams standing on the brink of elimination, get set for a battle against each other, the match-up between MI pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and LSG's top-order is shaping up to be an exciting one.

With just two wins in their campaign so far, occupying the bottom two spots in the table, it is a battle for pride between MI and LSG, who have had shockingly poor campaigns so far.

Bumrah's Chance To Shine Against Struggling Top Order

Bumrah, who has had a poor tournament with just three wickets at an average of almost 95, would be licking his lips after witnessing a struggling LSG top-order of Mitchell Marsh (212 in eight innings with a fifty), Aiden Markram (193 runs in eight innings with no fifty) and skipper Rishabh Pant (189 in eight innings with one fifty).

As per ESPNCricinfo, Bumrah has a fine match-up against Marsh (28 in 28 balls) and Markram (26 in 29 balls), having dismissed them once each.

Key Matchups: Bumrah vs Marsh, Markram, and Pant

Bumrah has also been troublesome to Pant, having dismissed him seven times, while giving away just 55 runs in 46 balls. Also, West Indies left-hander Nicholas Pooran, who is yet to play a fiery knock this season, has scored just 17 in 22 balls against him, getting dismissed twice in T20s.