IPL 2026: Jayawardene reveals MI game plan ahead of DC showdown

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene believes every home team presents a unique challenge in the IPL, as his team prepares to face Delhi Capitals at their home ground.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians face tough DC test. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Key Points Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene acknowledges the challenge of playing against any home team in the IPL, including Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians secured a dominant victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, showcasing their batting strength with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton.

Jayawardene emphasises the importance of sticking to the team's strengths and adapting to the conditions for success in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second group-stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday and the MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene believes that every home team in the IPL is a challenge.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the match, the former Sri Lankan batter said the DC are also playing their first match in Delhi, and the conditions will be similar for both sides.

"It should be a good match. They are a very good team. In IPL, every home team is a challenge. First game for them here as well, so that's probably a slight advantage for us," said Jayawardene during the press conference on Friday.

Mumbai Indians' Recent Victory

Mumbai Indians won their first match of the season after chasing down a formidable target of 221 to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The last time MI won the first match of the IPL season was 14 years ago, back in the IPL 2012 season.

MI registered a dominant six-wicket victory over KKR. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma helped the Mumbai Indians secure their biggest run-chase in IPL history. The chase required something special, and Mumbai's openers delivered exactly that.

Rohit Sharma (78 runs off 38 balls), along with Rickelton (81 runs off 41 balls), dismantled the KKR bowling attack. The duo added a century stand.

Jayawardene's Strategy for Success

Jayawardene stressed the need to focus on playing the best cricket and sticking to the strength of the team.

"We are still trying to stick to our strengths, and that's what we have been doing. We have to see things differently, as per the conditions. We'll prepare the best we can. We respect every opponent, and we will try to play our best cricket," said Jayawardene.